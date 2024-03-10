Adult film star Sophia Leone, 26, found dead at her apartment

The news of her death was announced by her stepfather, Mike Romero, on a GoFundMe page.



''On behalf of her mother & family, It is with a heavy heart that I have to share the news of our beloved Sophia’s passing,'' Romero wrote.



''The sudden loss of Sophia has left her family and friends devastated and in shock.''



In the statement, his father revealed that a police investigation is underway to find the real cause of Leone's death.



''Sophia was found unresponsive in her apartment home on March 1st, 2024 by her family. An investigation by local police into the cause of death is still currently ongoing,'' Romero explained further.



The news of Leone's death was shared on GoFundMe in the hope of raising money for her funeral and investigation expenses.



Born in Miami, Leone started working in the adult entertainment industry at the age of 18.



Soon after her death was announced, tributes started pouring in for Leone. Mourning her death, adult content creator Lena The Plug shared a screengrab of the fundraising site with a link on her Instagram stories, urging her 1.5 million followers to donate for the late sole.



Leone's death has sent shockwaves across the internet. Although, there is no specific reason on how she passed away, her sudden death has raised eyebrows, especially if we look back at the growing death cases of adult stars. Several netizens have shared their concern over the shocking death.



A few weeks ago, adult film star Kagney Linn Karter, 36, committed suicide. Emily Willis, 25, has been in a coma after overdosing, as per reports. In January, Jesse Jane and her boyfriend, Brett Hasenmueller were found dead in their home in Moore, Oklahoma. Reportedly, they died of drug overdoses.