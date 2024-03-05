Kate Middleton seen first time since hospitalisation

After hordes of speculation and some more, we finally have first pictures of Kate Middleton out in public after she was spotted post hospitalisation in a car with her mother Carol near Windsor Castle in the UK.

Kate Middleton has been an absentee from public gatherings since December. She was hospitalised earlier this year and has maintained a low profile ever since. This has led to people wondering where she is and what she’s been upto.

Kate with mom Carole

On Monday, March 4, Kate Middleton was seen with mom Carole as they both left in a car. Albeit hazy, Kate’s pictures show that she’s wearing shades. When she spotted the paparazzi eyeing her, she even smiled at them.

Kate’s outing was pretty laid back with no security or any relatives with them.

Kate was hsopitalised for abdominal surgery

Kate Middleton was hospitalised for abdominal surgery, according to royal officials. But there have been rumours that there could be more. When she was admitted to the hospital, the Buckingham Palace had said that she would remain in the hospital only for two weeks. They then announced that she wouldn’t be able to resume her duties until Easter time. Palace shuts down rumours about Kate Middleton's health, says she's 'doing well'

The palace has reassured people time and again that Kate Middleton is recovering well and will soon resume royal duties. Meanwhile, her husband Prince William has been by her side in all this. He’s been spotted visiting her in the hospital all while taking care of royal duties since at the same time, his father, King Charles III has also been diagnosed of cancer.