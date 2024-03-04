Queen Camilla to take time off from royal duties post King Charles' cancer diagnosis

Queen Camilla is pausing all work for now after filling in for her husband King Charles III due to his absence owing to the cancer diagnosis. According to fresh reports, Camilla will take a break for a week before she resumes work during the Commonwealth Day celebrations on March 11. Reports suggest that she has no duties listed on the books for this week.

For the Commonwealth Day celebrations, the 76-year-old royal is set to publicly appear at Westminster Abbey to represent the crown. This will be a celebration of the 56 member states across the globe.

Who will take over royal duties in the absence of the King and Queen?

Over a period of this week when Queen Camilla is away, King Charles III’s siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, are expected to represent the crown at most of the upcoming events. Among these events are the ones at Rising Brook Community Church, Savoy Chapel, the Right Stuff Amateur Boxing Club, National Equine Forum and more.

After it was revealed that King Charles III was suffering from cancer, the Buckingham Palace got into action and issued a statement to dispel any kind of rumours. The statement read: “The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

The statement added that the King decided to reveal his condition “to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Post the cancer diagnosis announcement, Queen Camilla took over the royal duties as his partner. Among the first things to take care of, she was spotted attending a memorial service for Greek King Constantine II on February 27. She also attended a reception for the BBC’s 500 Words Finalists at Buckingham Palace on February 28. On February 29, Camilla met with Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska at Clarence House.