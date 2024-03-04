Bruce Willis' wife Emma schools media over 'stupid headlines' about 'no joy' is his life battling dementia

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis, is clearly upset with how the media is writing about her family and actor-husband in particular. Taking to her Instagram, Emma schooled media about printing “stupid headlines” as Bruce Willis deals with advanced dementia.

It was February when Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia which then progressed to frontotemporal dementia (FTD). The family had then spoken about coming together and taking care of the actor who was best known for some of the biggest action flicks.

Now taking to Instagram, Emma Willis wrote, “It’s Sunday morning and I’m triggered. I just got click-baited. I’m just scrolling, minding my own business, and just saw a headline that had to do with my own family. The headline basically says there is no more joy in my husband. Now, I can just tell you, that is far from the truth.”

She further slammed them and wrote, “I need society and whosoever is writing these stupid headlines to stop scaring people.”

She concluded the post with this caption: "To whom it may concern, please be mindful how you frame your story's [sic] to the public about dementia and dig deeper. There are so many wonderful organizations and specialist within this space to reach out to so you can really do your due diligence to iron your story and content out."

Emma Willis who is long known as Bruce’s caregiver and wife addressed “grief and sadness” but added that it’s not the dominant status. She said, “You start a new chapter and that chapter is filled — let me just tell you what it is. It’s filled with love, it’s filled with connection, it’s filled with joy, it’s filled with happiness.”

Emma Heming Willis keeps her social media up to date with her husband’s health status. She has been documenting his journey on social media.