Who is Emma Heming Willis? Know why the model made an emotional plea to paparazzi to give Bruce Willis' space

Emma Heming Willis is the wife of actor Bruce Willis. Recently, she posted a video on Instagram appealing to the paparazzi to 'give her husband space.' She requested the paparazzi to stop yelling at her husband in public.

Bruce Willis is living with condition dementia. Emma Heming Willis called for education about dementia, a condition causing memory loss and other symptoms that might interfere with daily routine. Emma Heming mentioned an incident when photographers tried to talk to Bruce Willis during a rare public appearance in Santa Monica. She stated the struggles of taking out a person with dementia and guiding them safely.

Bruce Willis' family issued a public statement about his speaking disorder, aphasia, that progressed into frontotemporal dementia. The condition is treatable with medicines and therapy but has no specific cure. They also expressed their hope to raise awareness and research funding for the disease.

About Emma Heming Willis

Emma Heming Willis was born on June 18, 1978. She is an American model from Malta. She has a British father and an Indo-Guyanese mother and spent the early years of her life in London and California.

Emma Heming Willis married Bruce Willis in 2009 at the Turks and Caicos Islands. There is an age difference of 23 years between Bruce and Emma. The couple has two children together.

As a model, Emma Heming Willis has walked for Chanel, Ralph Lauren, Christian Dior and many other luxury brands.

Who is Bruce Willis' wife?

Emma Heming Willis is Bruce Willis' wife. Bruce was married to Demi Moore from 1987 to 2000. Later, he married the American model Emma Hemming Willis in 2009.

How old is Emma Heming Willis?

Emma Heming Willis is 44 years old.

What is the age difference between Emma Heming and Bruce Willis

The couple has an age difference of 23 years and has two daughters.

What is frontotemporal dementia?

The nerves in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain are responsible for behaviour, personality, and language. The loss of these nerves causes frontotemporal dementia.

Bruce Willis was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. Emma Heming Willis' plea focuses on the difficulties people suffering from it face.