Prince William visits London synagogue to address escalating anti-semitism

Prince William undertook a visit to a London synagogue on Thursday (Feb 29) to address the concerning rise in antisemitism.

This public engagement followed his withdrawal from a royal event two days earlier due to a "personal matter." During the visit to the Western Marble Arch Synagogue, Prince William, wearing a kippah, engaged with young ambassadors from the Holocaust Educational Trust. The discussion focused on combating hatred amid the increasing antisemitism in Britain.

The prince listened to Jewish students who shared their experiences of a surge in anti-semitism, describing incidents ranging from death threats to physical assaults.

He also met with 94-year-old Holocaust survivor Renee Salt to gain insights into her personal experiences.

This visit occurred a week after Prince William's explicit call to end the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

Despite conventionally avoiding contentious political matters, he has maintained a close interest in the region since his official visit to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory in 2018.

Prince William's recent public engagements come amid heightened public interest, particularly with concerns about his father, King Charles, undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

However, sources from the palace clarified that Prince William's withdrawal from the memorial service for his godfather was unrelated to his father's health, and Kate, his wife, is reportedly recovering well from abdominal surgery.