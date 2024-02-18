Prince William to attend BAFTA Awards 2024 without Kate Middleton; here’s why!

Prince William is set to attend the upcoming BAFTA Awards ceremony on February 18 at the Royal Festival Hall in London. According to a report, the Duke of Cambridge will be in attendance without his wife, Kate Middleton, who is still recovering from a serious abdominal surgery she underwent last month.

According to Variety, Prince William, who has been the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010, will grace the prestigious awards ceremony, which celebrates excellence in film and television.

Last year, Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the event together, marking their return after a two-year absence.

Buckingham Palace recently announced that King Charles, 75, had been diagnosed with cancer. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton recently underwent a planned abdominal surgery, which required her to stay in the hospital for 13 days.

At last year's ceremony, the royal couple witnessed a special tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, led by Dame Helen Mirren. The emotional tribute honoured the Queen's contributions to the film and television industry. Prince William and Kate Middleton seemed visibly moved by the heartfelt words.