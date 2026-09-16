/Passengers scream as Iran flight suffers mid-air scare: Boeing 737 shakes violently after take-off | VIDEO

A Sepehran Airlines Boeing 737 returned to Mashhad airport in Iran after suffering a burst tyre and engine damage shortly after takeoff. The aircraft was bound for Kermanshah when the crew detected the issue moments after take-off. According to reports, the pilot informed passengers of a technical problem after the tyre came off one of the aircraft's wheels. In the video seen on social media, the aircraft shook heavily, prompting the crew to abandon the journey and turn back to Mashhad Airport. Passengers onboard described tense moments as the aircraft vibrated violently.

The Boeing 737 landed safely in Mashhad, where emergency services were on standby. Initial reports indicated that no injuries were reported among passengers or crew. The shaking reportedly affected parts of the cabin interior, with overhead compartments opening and personal belongings falling onto seats and the aisle. Some passengers were reportedly struck by falling items. Authorities have not yet released a detailed statement on the cause of the incident. Aviation officials are expected to examine the aircraft and determine whether the reported tyre failure was linked to the subsequent engine malfunction.

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