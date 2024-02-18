BAFTA Awards 2024: When and where to watch the British awards

The 77th BAFTA Film Award, also known as the British Oscars, is just a few hours away. The red carpet will be rolled out soon, and some of the biggest stars of Western cinema will be attending the ceremony in their fashionable best. The world will be witnessing this glamorous event, and it's sure to be a treat for moviegoers around the world.



The awards which are often considered a precursor to the Oscar Awards, honor the best in the film released in the last year.



The BAFTA Awards considered the highest film honors in Britain, will take place on February 18, and this year Deepika Padukone is one of the presenters.



Before the big night, here we have curated a few details about the night that you should know.



When and where can one watch the BAFTA Awards in India?



The BAFTA Film Awards will stream live exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India on February 17. The award night will start at 7 pm GMT. However, as per Indian Standard Time, the award night will start at 12.30 am on February 19.



Deepika Padukone will present the award!



Indian actress Deepika Padukone will be one of the presenters at the upcoming BAFTA Awards. Before this, Deepika was one of the presenters at the Oscars Awards 2023, where she gave the trophy for the song ''Naatu Naatu'' from RRR.



What's the venue of the ceremony?