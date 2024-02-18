Taylor Swift's fan dies in car crash en route to Eras Tour concert in Australia

A family's trip of a lifetime to attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Australia took a devastating turn when a teenage fan lost her life in a fatal crash. Mieka Pokarier, 16, was enjoying Taylor Swift's music with her mother and younger sister, Freya, during their 17-hour trip to the superstar's concert. Tragically, their journey ended in a horrific car crash, leading to Mieka's death and leaving Freya critically injured.

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday. According to reports, emergency responders rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Dunedoo Rd in Ballimore. Mieka, who was sitting in the passenger seat, succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Freya, aged 10, was airlifted to a hospital in Sydney for treatment and placed in an induced coma.

Mieka and Freya's father, Peter Pokarier, shared the heartbreaking news on social media, expressing his grief over the loss of his daughter. A GoFundMe page has been set up by the girls' godmother, Karleigh Fox, to support the family during this difficult time.

According to Fox, the family was incredibly excited for the Eras Tour concert, and the trip was meant to be a road trip of a lifetime. However, the joyous occasion turned into a tragedy, leaving the family devastated.