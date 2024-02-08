Prince William shares gratitude for 'kind messages' from public: King Charles cancer news

Prince William has been in the news ever since his father, King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer since people have been writing about the uncertainty that looms over the royal family. Many have written off King Charles reign and said that he might focus on health and make way for the next in line, William while others have been speculating that there’s still time for that.

Prince William speaks for the first time since King Charles' cancer diagnosis

Amid all this, Prince William expressed his gratitude for "the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days".

This is the first time that William has spoken in public since the cancer diagnosis for King Charles came to light.

At a fundraiser for London’s Air Ambulance, William said, "It means a great deal to us all.” Hollywood star Tom Cruise was also a guest at the fundraiser.

Prince William added, “It's fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather 'medical' focus. So I thought I'd come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all!”

As a former air ambulance pilot himself, Prince William spoke of the need for new helicopters to support this emergency service and the "truly life-saving difference it can make". The charity is currently appealing to raise £15 million.

Earlier in the day, the Prince of Wales had carried out an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.