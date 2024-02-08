Drama ensues as Harry snubs brother Prince William while visiting King Charles on cancer news

Royal family drama continues as Prince Harry visited the UK to meet father King Charles III amid his cancer diagnosis. With all eyes on him, the younger royal decided to skip meeting elder brother Prince William.

Cracks between the family showed no signs of healing as the brothers weren’t spotted together at any time. In fact, Harry came for such a brief visit that he only met with King Charles III and left the country without meeting the elder sibling.

Prince Harry left the UK within a span of 24 hours. He was spotted entering the UK on Tuesday and flying out on Wednesday. He left for the United States, where he lives with his wife Meghan Markle and two kids.

Meanwhile, Prince William continued his royal duties as the Prince of Wales, hosting an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle and attending a gala for a charity he supports.

Also, a said secret meeting took place between Prince Harry and King Charles. The contents of that meeting remain a secret as it took place at the Clarence House, the king’s official residence in London, and lasted for about half an hour to 45 minutes.