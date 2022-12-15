Meghan's miscarriage, William's shouting & Queen's silence: Harry and Meghan's attack on royal family

Netflix released the final three episodes of a documentary series about Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Thursday. The first three episodes mainly focused on Harry and Meghan's romance and their attack on the tabloids. However, the final three hold a lot of drama, from Harry accusing his brother William of rude behaviour to Meghan's opening up about her mental health and the suicidal thoughts she had.

Harry on Meghan's miscarriage

In 2020, Meghan shared in a heartbreaking Instagram post that she had suffered a miscarriage. However, two years later, Harry said that he feels like Meghan suffered a miscarriage due to tabloid pressure. "I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did," he said, referring to the British tabloid newspaper. "I watched the whole thing. "Now do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by that?" Of course we don't, but bearing in mind the stress that that caused, the lack of sleep, and the timing of the pregnancy—how many weeks in she was—I can say from what I saw that the miscarriage was caused by what they were trying to do to her.

Harry on pressure to show off son Archie after birth

In the last three episodes of Harry and Meghan, the couple talked about the pressure they felt to show off their son Archie: "The amount of abuse we got... for not wanting to serve our child up on a silver platter was incredible."

Meghan on suicidal thoughts

Meghan has shared many times previously that she has suicidal thoughts when she was pregnant with her first child Archie. Talking about the same, the Duchess of Sussex said: "I was like, all of this will stop if I'm not here. And that was the scariest thing about it because it was such a clear thinking." "I wanted to go somewhere to get help but I wasn't allowed to, they were concerned about how that would look for the institution."

William shouted, Elizabeth kept mum

Meghan and Harry shocked the entire world in January 2020 as they announced their exit from the royal family and shared their decision to live an independent life in the USA. Now, two years later, Harry is sharing what he went through when he shared his decision with the family. Recalling his meeting with his brother Prince William, his father King Charles III, and how Queen Elizabeth kept silent most of the time, Harry shared how William shouted at him:

"I went in with the same proposal I had made publicly. But once I got there, I was given five options. One being all in, no change, five being all out. I chose three, half in, half out. Have our own jobs but also support the Queen. But it became very clear very quickly that the goal was not up for discussion or debate," he said. "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and have my father say things that were simply not true. And my grandmother would quietly sit there and sort of take it all in. But you have to understand that from the family perspective, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things, and her ultimate goal, mission, slash responsibility, is the institution," he added.



The dirty game...

As another big hit at the royal household and the media, Prince Harry said that the family used to leak inside stories about other family members, referencing it as "a dirty game." "It is a dirty game." There's leaking but there's also planting of stories. So if the communications team wants to be able to remove a negative story about their principal, they will trade and give you something about someone else's principal. So the offices end up working against each other. "William and I both saw what happened in our dad's office, and we made an agreement we would never let that happen to our office." "I would far rather get destroyed in the press than play along with this game or this business of trading." "To see my brother's office copy the very same thing that we promised the two of us would never ever do, that was heartbreaking."

