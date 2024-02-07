Prince Harry heads home to US after visiting ailing King Charles

Prince Harry left London exactly 24 hours after he had arrived in the city to visit his ailing father, British monarch King Charles. Harry was spotted at London's Heathrow Airport on Wednesday afternoon.



The Sun Daily reported that Harry, dressed in jeans and a T-shirt and jacket was seen arriving at the VIP Windsor Suite at Heathrow's Terminal 5.



The Daily Mail reported that he arrived at the airport just before 2 pm (1400 GMT).



Reports earlier said he had stayed overnight in a luxury hotel rather than at one of the royal residences after his 45-minute meeting with Charles on Tuesday. Harry had arrived in London after the news of King Charles's cancer diagnosis came to light.



Harry's dash to his father's side had raised hopes of a reconciliation with his brother, heir to the throne Prince William, although reports said there had been no plans to meet during the short visit.



The brothers have reportedly not spoken in months because of bad feelings caused by Harry's high-profile public criticism of his family.

