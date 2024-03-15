Kate Middleton controversy: Kensignton Palace no longer a 'trusted source' for photo agency

The Kensington Palace is not considered as a trusted source anymore according to a leading photo agency. The Palace has been facing a lot of flack ever since it released an edited photo of Princess Kate Middleton and her three children on the occasion of Mother's Day.



"Like with anything, when you're let down by a source, the bar is raised," Phil Chetwynd, global news director of AFP, explained on an episode of the BBC's The Media Show.



Middleton has remained out of the public eye since December 25. Buckingham Palace reported that the Princess of Wales had been admitted to the hospital for a planned abdominal surgery on January 17. Speculations and concerns over her well-being have just been growing on social media ever since. Kate has only been seen public once post her surgery.

Photo controversy



The doctored image of her with her children was released on Mother's Day amid speculations about her absence.



The picture quickly became news as it was likely intended to quell speculation over the princess's whereabouts.



Earlier this month, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace told Fox News Digital," Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the Princess’ recovery, and we’d only be providing significant updates. The guidance in January stands that the Princess would be recuperating at home in Windsor." The spokesperson emphasized Middleton was "doing well."

However, the edited image only fueled speculation about her whereabouts and health.

A day later, Kate apologized and admitted that the image shared online had been edited. "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she wrote on social media.



"I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."

"We don't have anything to add," the palace confirmed when asked for comments about the digitally altered photo.



Soon after Middleton's admission, Instagram put an "altered photo" label on the post. The account has 15.2 million followers.



"Independent fact-checkers say the photo or image has been edited in a way that could mislead people, but not because it was shown out of context," the warning read.