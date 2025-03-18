It was a good wrap for India at the Asian Film Awards as Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light won top honours alongside Indian actress Shahana Goswami starrer Santosh. The film festival took place at the Xiqu Centre in the West Kowloon Cultural District, Hong Kong. This was the 18th edition of the film festival.

All We Imagine as Light won the best film honour alongside competition from Black Dog, Exhuma, Teki Cometh and Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In.



As for Santosh, Shahana Goswami was named the Best Actress. Also, the film won Best New Director for Suri.

All We Imagine As Light and Santosh win big

All We Imagine As Light is an official Indo-French co-production. It began its successful awards run as it became the first Indian title from India to win the Grand Prix Award at the Cannes Film Festival last year. The film follows the story of two nurses Prabha (Kani Kusruti) and Anu (Divya Prabha) from the south Indian state of Kerala, navigating life and love in Mumbai along with their friend and cook Parvaty (Chhaya Kadam).

Santosh revolves around a newly widowed housewife (Goswami) as she inherits her late husband’s job as a police constable and becomes embroiled in the investigation of a young girl’s murder.

Here’s the full list of winners of the 18th Asian Film Awards:

Best Film – All We Imagine as Light

Best Director – Yoshida Daihachi, Teki Cometh

Best Actor – Sean Lau, Papa

Best Actress – Shahana Goswami, Santosh

Best Supporting Actor – Lee Kang-Sheng, Stranger Eyes

Best Supporting Actress – Yang Kuei-Mei, Yen and Ai-Lee

Best New Director – Sandhya Suri, Santosh

Best Newcomer – Kurihara Hayato, Happyend

Best Screenplay – Mohammad Rasoulof, The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Best Editing – Cheung Ka Fai, Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In

Best Cinematography – Hong Kyeong-pyo

Best Original Music – Wan Pin Chu

Best Costume Design – Choi Yoon-sun

Best Production Design – Kenneth Mak, Chau Sai Hung Ambrose, Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In

Best Visual Effects – Kim Shin-chul, Daniel Son, Exhuma

Best Sound – Tu Duu-Chih, Tu Tse-Kang, Stranger Eyes

Lifetime Achievement Award – Koji Yakusho

Excellence in Asian Cinema Award – Tang Wei, and Jang Dong-gun

Next Generation Award – Wu Kang-ren

Rising Star of Asia Award – Kōki