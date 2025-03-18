It was a good wrap for India at the Asian Film Awards as Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light won top honours alongside Indian actress Shahana Goswami starrer Santosh. The film festival took place at the Xiqu Centre in the West Kowloon Cultural District, Hong Kong. This was the 18th edition of the film festival.
All We Imagine as Light won the best film honour alongside competition from Black Dog, Exhuma, Teki Cometh and Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In.
As for Santosh, Shahana Goswami was named the Best Actress. Also, the film won Best New Director for Suri.
All We Imagine As Light and Santosh win big
All We Imagine As Light is an official Indo-French co-production. It began its successful awards run as it became the first Indian title from India to win the Grand Prix Award at the Cannes Film Festival last year. The film follows the story of two nurses Prabha (Kani Kusruti) and Anu (Divya Prabha) from the south Indian state of Kerala, navigating life and love in Mumbai along with their friend and cook Parvaty (Chhaya Kadam).
Santosh revolves around a newly widowed housewife (Goswami) as she inherits her late husband’s job as a police constable and becomes embroiled in the investigation of a young girl’s murder.
Here’s the full list of winners of the 18th Asian Film Awards:
Best Film – All We Imagine as Light
Best Director – Yoshida Daihachi, Teki Cometh
Best Actor – Sean Lau, Papa
Best Actress – Shahana Goswami, Santosh
Best Supporting Actor – Lee Kang-Sheng, Stranger Eyes
Best Supporting Actress – Yang Kuei-Mei, Yen and Ai-Lee
Best New Director – Sandhya Suri, Santosh
Best Newcomer – Kurihara Hayato, Happyend
Best Screenplay – Mohammad Rasoulof, The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Best Editing – Cheung Ka Fai, Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In
Best Cinematography – Hong Kyeong-pyo
Best Original Music – Wan Pin Chu
Best Costume Design – Choi Yoon-sun
Best Production Design – Kenneth Mak, Chau Sai Hung Ambrose, Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In
Best Visual Effects – Kim Shin-chul, Daniel Son, Exhuma
Best Sound – Tu Duu-Chih, Tu Tse-Kang, Stranger Eyes
Lifetime Achievement Award – Koji Yakusho
Excellence in Asian Cinema Award – Tang Wei, and Jang Dong-gun
Next Generation Award – Wu Kang-ren
Rising Star of Asia Award – Kōki