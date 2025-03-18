Gadar star Sunny Deol will soon have his 1996 hit film Ghatak re-release in theatres for fans who have been waiting to rewatch his works on the big screen. Movie theatres across India have been experimenting with re-releases of popular films of the past. These re-releases help fill the window between big new releases.

Ghatak to re-release in theatres

Ghatak will hit the screens once again on March 21. The news was shared by the official Instagram page of Red Lorry Film Festival.

The announcement read: “Brace yourself for the return of a cult classic! GHATAK is hitting the big screen once again at the Red Lorry Film Festival. Relive the action on 21st March 2025 on the big screen!”

28 years of Ghatak

Sunny’s Ghatak released in 1996. It completed 28 years last year. The film remains a a favourite among Sunny fans for its memorable dialogues and gripping storyline.

Sunny posted a throwback from the film, a video featuring some of its best scenes and dialogues.

He also remembered the late legendary actor Amrish Puri who played the role of Kashi Nath, a feared crime lord in the movie.

Sunny then wrote, “28 years of #Ghatak! My Diwali Release of 1996! Directed by #RajKumarSantoshi, Miss you #AmrishPuri sahab.”

Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film also starred Danny Denzongpa and Meenakshi Seshadri in prominent roles.