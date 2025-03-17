Superboys of Malegaon actors Adarsh Gourav and Shashank Arora speak to WION about their new film which has been helmed by Reema Kagti and backed by Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar. The two actors talk about the booming film industry of Malegaon, the lessons learn while the film, their favorite scenes from the film, the magic of cinema, and if OTT is taking over theatrical releases.