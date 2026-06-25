/VIDEO: Seconds after playing with water, Karnataka man dies after powerful wave drags him off rocks at Goa's Baga beach

In a tragic incident, a 34-year-old man was swept away by powerful waves while sitting on seaside rocks at Goa's Baga Beach. The victim, identified as Ashpak Masali from the Bijapur district of Karnataka, was later found dead after a search operation. The incident has sparked renewed concerns about tourist safety.



The scene captured on a phone has gone on social media, reportedly showing Ashpak Masali sitting on seaside rocks for a moment and playing with the water seconds before being swept away by a large wave. According to several reports, the 34-year-old man had come to Goa for a holiday with his friend, a woman from Sangli.

Both spent the day at Baga, where Masali reportedly consumed alcohol and later decided to sit on the rocks. The woman was capturing the moment of him sitting on the rocks. Later, he was shockingly engulfed by the powerful wave. “I was standing above on the rocks, and he was sitting closer to the waves. I told him don’t go… he had taken drinks,” said the woman.

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Officials issued advisory

Masali remained afloat for several minutes after entering the water, but the turbulent sea conditions eventually overwhelmed him. Following alerts raised by the woman and other witnesses, rescue efforts were launched immediately. However, his body was later found along the Baga beach shoreline. “His friends had warned him not to go and sit on the rocks, but he did not listen. He went and sat on the rocks,” said a police constable.