Published: Jul 09, 2025, 18:15 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 18:15 IST
Pulwama attack in terror financing report, FATF says Amazon & PayPal used by terrorists
The FATF's latest report reveals terrorists exploited digital platforms—ordering a component for the 2019 Pulwama IED via Amazon and transferring funds using PayPal. Watch to know more on this!

