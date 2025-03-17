Looks like Sourav Ganguly fans will finally get to see him on the silver screen.

Ever since Khakee: The Bengal Chapter was teased, there has been buzz around Sourav’s entry. Putting it all to end, the former Indian cricketer made a splashing entry in a promotional video for the Netflix show. The teaser posted by Netflix shows Sourav donning the 'khakee' uniform that the police in India wear.

The much-anticipated series has been jointly directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray.

The crime thriller series will stream on OTT platform Netflix from March 20 onwards. Announcing the release, Netflix shared on Instagram, “The Bengal Tiger meets the Bengal Chapter. Watch Khakee: The Bengal Chapter out 20 March, only on Netflix.”

Watch the teaser here:

The video opens with the director asking Sourav Ganguly to play the role of an honest and aggressive police officer. Cut to Sourav showing off his rage as he remembers an ex-coach with whom he was embroiled in controversies to enact the role.

Plot and cast of Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

The show will be the first Hindi show to stream simultaneously in Hindi and Bengali on Netflix Featuring Jeet Madnani, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee and Chitrangada Singh in the lead, the show is a standalone sequel to Pandey's series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. Set in Kolkata, the riveting story was created by Neeraj Pandey.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter will feature Saswata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Zafar Khan, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakraborty, and Shraddha Das.

The plot revolves around an officer's death in Bengal in 2002. The series follows IPS Arjun Maitra, who confronts powerful gangsters and corrupt politicians in his mission as he strives to bring law and order to a region gripped by crime and chaos.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter will premiere on Netflix on March 20.