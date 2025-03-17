Former Australian cricketer David Warner will now be seen taking up a new role. The cricketer will now be seen trying his hands with films with his first feature film, Telugu movie Robinhood. The film is directed by Venky Kudumula and stars Nithiin and Sreeleela in leading roles.

The cricketer took to social media recently to share this announcement along with his first look from the film. According to the latest set of information, David Warner will play an “exciting cameo” in the movie.

David Warner to star in a Telugu film

Welcoming Warner to Indian cinema, the film’s producers Mythri Movie Makers took to social media to share the announcement, emphasising that his cameo will be an exciting addition to the film. Mythri Movie Makers wrote on X, “After shining and leaving a mark on the ground, it is time for him to shine on the silver screen. Introducing the widely loved David Warner to Indian Cinema with Robinhood in an exciting cameo. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON MARCH 28th.”

David Warner also expressed his excitement on X and wrote, “Indian Cinema, here I come. Excited to be a part of Robinhood. Thoroughly enjoyed shooting for this one.”

David Warner is a fan of Indian films. The cricketer has previously spoken highly of Indian films. During the pandemic, he would create Instagram reels using Bollywood songs and snippets from popular Indian films. One that became especially viral was a song from Pushpa movie.



Warner has a strong connection to the city of Hyderabad, having played in the IPL for the city’s team and leading it to victory in 2016.

About Robinhood

Robinhood is an action-packed entertainer penned and directed by Venky Kudumula. This marks Nithiin and Venky’s second film together. The two formerly worked together in the romantic action comedy Bheeshma.