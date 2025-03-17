In big, happy news for Vicky Kaushal and makers of Chhaava, the film has now beaten Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and crossed the Rs 550 crore mark in just over a month of its theatrical run. The film continues to dominate the box office, and is now the eighth highest-grossing film ever at the Indian box office.

Chhaava has become a sensation

Laxman Utekar-directed Chhaava is a period drama based on the life of the legendary Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal plays the role of legendary Sambhaji, the eldest son of the Maratha empire’s founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead. She portrays Sambbhaji's wife, Yesubai Bhonsale.

The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in key roles. Know all about Maratha King Sambhaji Maharaj

Chhaava breaking domestic collection records

Animal had earned Rs 553.87 crore in its theatrical run across five languages (Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam). Now, Chhaava has broken Animal and 2023’s most successful film Pathaan’s record with Rs 554 crore collections so far.

The film added Rs 8 crore to its domestic haul on the 30th day.

The collections might get hit when Salman Khan starrer Sikandar releases at the end of the month coinciding with Eid festival. The AR Murugadoss’ action drama Sikandar stars Khan and Rashmika Mandanna.