Films Based on Indian Warriors: From Chhaava to Bajirao Mastani
Photo Credit : ( Instagram@Vicky Kaushal )
Starring Akshay Kumar, the movie is based on the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan and his battle with Muhammad Ghori.
Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film narrates the story of Maratha Peshwa Bajirao and his second wife, Mastani.
Starring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan, this period drama follows the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, a trusted military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Kriti Sanon, the epic war film takes place during the Third Battle of Panipat.
Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor, this historical drama follows the life of Emperor Ashoka of the Mauryan Empire.
