Films Based on Indian Warriors: From Chhaava to Bajirao Mastani

Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film, Chhaava, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

Based on the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji, the film is set to release next month. Ahead of its release, here’s a list of movies based on Indian warriors:

Samrat Prithviraj (2022)

Starring Akshay Kumar, the movie is based on the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan and his battle with Muhammad Ghori.

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film narrates the story of Maratha Peshwa Bajirao and his second wife, Mastani.

Tanhaji (2020)

Starring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan, this period drama follows the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, a trusted military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Panipat (2019)

Starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Kriti Sanon, the epic war film takes place during the Third Battle of Panipat.

Ashoka (2001)

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor, this historical drama follows the life of Emperor Ashoka of the Mauryan Empire.

