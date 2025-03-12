Vicky Kaushal is winning hearts with his latest film Chhaava. The film is still running strong in theatres and its speculated that it will reach the top five position in terms of its total box office collections. The film released on February 14 and has no signs of slowing down.

Chhaava is now the 10th highest grossing Indian film with box office collections. Vicky Kaushal’s film beat Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 in terms of collections. On day 25 in cinemas, Chhaava earned Rs 6.25 crore in India across all languages, as per a Sacnilk report. The film has so far earned 526.05 crore.

Chhaava surpasses Gadar 2 collections

With this, Chhaava has surpassed the lifetime collection of Sunny Deol's 2023 film Gadar 2, which earned Rs 525.7 crore in the domestic market.

As Chhaava entered the Rs 500 crore club at the box office, Vicky Kaushal expressed his gratitude to fans in an Instagram post. Sharing a poster of his film, Vicky wrote, "What you all have given to #Chhaava goes much beyond numbers… you all have made this an emotion. You have taken forward the legacy of Chhatrapathi Sambhaji Maharaj and truly celebrated his glory! For this we are truly grateful to each and everyone of you. The story doesn't end here… #CHHAAVA still in cinemas near you!"

About Chhaava

Chhaava is directed by Laxman Utekar. The Bollywood film is adapted from a Marathi novel of the same name by Shivaji Sawant. The film features Vicky Kaushal as the valiant Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife Maharani Yesubai. Akshaye Khanna essays the character of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

There are others too in the film like Diana Penty who is seen as Aurangazeb's daughter Shehzadi Zinat-un-Nissa Begum and Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite.

Chhaava is a Dinesh Vijan production under his banner Maddock Films.

