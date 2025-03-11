Kashmir Gulmarg fashion show row: Indian designer duo Shivan & Narresh issued an apology after they showcased their latest ski wear collection amid the backdrop of snow-covered Gulmarg during the month of Ramzan, leading to a controversy in the union territory. Pictures and videos from the event had gone viral on social media and several netizens trolled the designers and organisers for not being sensitive to the local people.

Advertisment

Shivan & Narresh’s show was full of styles that featured swimwear and skiwear that left little to the imagination.

Indian designer duo apologise for fashion show during Ramzan in Kashmir

The event was held on March 7 and marked the 15th anniversary of the designer label Shivan & Narresh. The duo presented their new skiwear collection featuring art prints from the brand’s archives, including sculptural ski suits, statement ski separates, and après-ski dresses for both men and women.

Advertisment

A video from Elle India was also taken down after the publication was massively trolled. Elle initially posted the video and wrote, “Designer duo Shivan and Narresh took audacious fashion to newer heights (quite literally) by staging a show in the frozen alleys of Gulmarg, Kashmir today.”

The fashion event was criticised particularly as it coincided with Ramzan, a holy month observed by the Muslim community. The event’s perceived insensitivity to religious sentiments drew criticism.

Advertisment

In their apology, the designers wrote on X: “We deeply regret any hurt caused by our recent presentation in Gulmarg during the holy month of Ramadan. Our sole intention was to celebrate creativity and the ski and après-ski lifestyle, without any desire to offend anyone or any religious sentiments.”

We deeply regret any hurt caused by our recent presentation in Gulmarg during the holy month of Ramadan. Our sole intention was to celebrate creativity and the ski & après-ski lifestyle, without any desire to offend anyone or any religious sentiments. (1/2) — SHIVAN & NARRESH (@shivan_narresh) March 9, 2025

Pledging to be more mindful and respectful in the future, they added, “Respect for all cultures and traditions is at our heart, and we acknowledge the concerns raised. We sincerely apologise for any unintended discomfort and appreciate the feedback from our community. We remain committed to being more mindful and respectful.”

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had expressed strong disapproval, labeling the event as showing “complete disregard for local sensitivities during the holy month.” Abdullah ordered an official inquiry into the matter and sought a report.