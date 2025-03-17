Bhumi Pednekar recently completed a course at Harvard Kennedy School. She studied Leadership, Global Policy, and Life. Sharing pictures of her fun time at Harvard with her classmates, the Bollywood actress wrote, “Going back to school was fun and so challenging. Math is still not my thing.”

From class photo to blowing off steam: Bhumi shares highlights of her time at Harvard

Bhumi shared more than 10 pictures from her time at Harvard.

She also gave a description for every photo.

The actor wrote, “Leadership, Global Policy and Life @harvardkennedyschool #YoungGlobalLeader Learnt from the best with the best @worldeconomicforum. 1. Got a certificate acknowledging our completion of the course. 2. Picture of me with the certificate. 3. Had to click a selfie after the most inspiring session with a fellow YGL @jacindaardern, such an inspiration. 4. Our class of HKS 2025 always hyping and cheering for each other 5. Harvard Ji and I. Touch his shoes for luck."

Sharing snaps with her classmates, she further wrote, “Harvard is haunted, it’s actually magical. Built in 1636, kuch toh hoga hi..Me in front of the library that’s haunted but also is probably the oldest and largest library ever built. It’s incredible.

"College kids did some really silly things even in the 1900’s.

"Had the most incredible class on climate action with @therebeccahenderson.



" Also heard David Rubinstein and Larry Summers speak over lunch. They spoke about the challenges they faced and how they emerged victorious of them.

"one of my most favourite lectures. Professor Hausmann...



"Every year students before their finals do this ritual to blow steam. It’s tradition now.”

She also posted a class photo.

Bhumi Pednekar in films

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.



The film didn't do great at the box office and received mixed reactions.



She will next be seen in a thriller series titled Daldal.