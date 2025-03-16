Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian visit local markets in Mumbai and attend a high-profile wedding in the latest episode of The Kardashians Season 6. Last year, Kim and Khloe were in India for the wedding of a billionaire heir - an event that saw prominent leaders and actors from across the world in attendance.

The India episode of The Kardashians was aired recently and shows Kim and Khloe attending the high-profile wedding, visiting an ashram with Jay Shetty and visiting Mumbai's Colaba market.



“We’re only here for 48 hours, and we do have a schedule,” Khloe explained in a confessional. “We’re planning to go to some of the local markets before we have to go to the wedding so we can enjoy as much of India as possible.”



However, their expectation of how an Indian market would be was very different from reality. Kim admitted she thought the marketplace would look something similar to how a market was depicted in 1992 Disney classic Aladdin - which is set in the fictional city of Agrabah in the Middle East, not in India.

“I thought it was going to be like the marketplace,” said Kim, rather seriously. “This is like the streets.” She then clarified her vision and said, “What you see Aladdin going through and stealing some bread from. This is where I thought we were."



The Skims co-founder, clearly overwhelmed by the bustling scene, was startled by everything from the honking traffic to a stray dog crossing her path. “Oh! I don’t do random dogs!” she exclaimed at one point, to which Khloe said, “At least there’s a Starbucks here.”



In a confessional, Khloe summed up their experience with a laugh, “We’re not in Calabasas anymore.”



She added, “There’s rickshaws going by, everyone was so surprised, like: ‘What the f*** are these people doing here?’”



The Internet reacts

Kim and Khloe's ignorant vision amused most people on the internet. The internet was also baffled as to how the two, with an entire team at their disposal, could not do a basic Google search about Mumbai and read up a bit.



“Kim Kardashian walking around Colaba Causeway in Mumbai, looking disappointed because she thought the markets would be like Aladdin, is exactly why America needs a better education system,” pointed one user on X.



Another comment on Reddit read, “Perhaps the most vapid take she’s ever had and lbr that’s saying something.”

Another user asked, “Does...does she know the city in Aladdin is not a real place?” Others chose a different route, choosing to believe that it was all scripted, saying, “I'm gonna pretend this was scripted and not that she thinks the Middle East and India are the same. Yes I know there are people that think that but I'm choosing to believe it because otherwise I'm gonna give up on humanity.”



Kim and Khloe's trip to Mumbai did leave the internet buzzing. Not only because of their attaendance at the high-profile wedding, dressed in diamonds from head to toe, but also because they assumed the city, which left many amused and some rolling their eyes.

