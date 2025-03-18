Pradeep Ranganathan and Anupama Parameswaran's blockbuster film, Dragon, is set to release on OTT platforms. Fans who missed the movie in theatres can now watch it from the comfort of their homes.

Released theatrically on Feb 21, the coming-of-age drama emerged as a surprise blockbuster of this year.

Dragon OTT release date: When and where to watch Pradeep Ranganathan's film

On Tuesday (Feb 18), the digital release of the Tamil-language romantic drama was made official. The movie will be released on Netflix on March 21 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Making the big announcement, the streaming giant wrote, ''Some dragons don’t breathe fire, because their comebacks are hotter 😎🧯Watch Dragon on Netflix, out 21 March in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.''

Netizens thrilled!

Soon after the news was made official, thrilled netizens were quick to share their excitement.

However, some fans questioned the early digital release stating that the movie is performing well at the box office.

One Instagram user wrote, ''Thankyou Netfix.''

Another user wrote, ''What… coming so early? It is running well in the theatres now.''

More about Dragon

Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, Dragon has emerged as one of the highest-grossing movies of 2025, earning over Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion) at the box office globally.

The plot of the film revolves around D Ragavan, a student who has become a college dropout after failing in 40 subjects. Despite this setback, he secures a high-paying job. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when his former principal suddenly appears, asking him to clear his exams.

Cast of Dragon

The film features Pradeep Ranganathan as D Ragavan, Anupama Parameswaran as Keerthi, Kayadu Lohar as Pallavi Parasuram, Mysskin as S. Mayilvahanan, Gautham Vasudev Menon as Vale Kumar, KS Ravikumar as Parasuram, George Maryan as Dhanapal.