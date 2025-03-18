Mortal Kombat fans finally have their first glimpse of Johnny Cage, Kitana, Scorpion, and Shao Khan from the upcoming sequel, Mortal Kombat 2. The movie, a follow-up to 2021’s Mortal Kombat, continues the cinematic adaptation of the legendary video game franchise.

First look at Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion in 'MORTAL KOMBAT 2.'





What is Mortal Kombat about?

The series follows a group of fighters from Earth who must participate in a brutal martial arts tournament against warriors from Outworld. The tournament’s stakes are high, if Earth loses, it falls under the rule of Outworld’s forces.

Karl Urban and Adeline Rudolph join MK2

Karl Urban, best known for his role in The Boys, takes on the role of Johnny Cage, a former martial arts champion turned Hollywood superstar who enters the tournament hoping to revive his failing career. Initially arrogant and self-absorbed, Johnny gradually realises the true stakes of the tournament.

New look at Karl Urban as Johnny Cage in 'MORTAL KOMBAT 2'





Adeline Rudolph, known for Riverdale, plays Kitana, the princess of Outworld and the stepdaughter of Shao Khan. She enters the tournament to uncover the truth about the death of her parents, the previous rulers of Outworld.

First look at Adeline Rudolph as Kitana in 'MORTAL KOMBAT 2.'





The returning cast

Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Lewis Tan, Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada all return to reprise their roles. The first Mortal Kombat movie received mixed reviews but still managed to gross $84.4 million worldwide despite COVID-19 restrictions. It also became one of the most-streamed movies on Max.

First look at Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn in 'MORTAL KOMBAT 2'.





Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the sequel, with a screenplay written by Jeremy Slater.

Mortal Kombat 2 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 24, 2025.

