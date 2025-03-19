Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothee Chalamet will next be seen together in a film titled Marty Supreme as they play lovers who engage in a passionate love affair including a lot of intimacy scenes. Gwyneth, 52 and Timothee, 29 will raise the temperatures with their chemistry.

We got a snippet when the two were spotted getting cozy and those images went viral on the internet. These pictures were of Gwyneth and Timothee kissing on the set of Marty Supreme in New York City last October.

Gwyneth Paltrow on sex scenes with Timothee Chalamet

According to reports, both the actors get physical quite a few times in the film. Speaking about the steamy scenes, Gwyneth told Vanity Fair, “I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie. There’s a lot — a lot.”

As per their characters, Paltrow is married in Marty Supreme to a man who is part of the “Ping-Pong mafia”. However, she becomes romantically involved with Marty, played by Timothée Chalamet. Gwyneth said, “She’s had a pretty tough life, and I think he breathes life back into her.”

Gwyneth Paltrow on not needing intimacy coordinators on set

Notably, Gwyneth did not need an intimacy coordinator on the set for the sex scenes. “I did not know it existed,” she admitted, recalling that earlier in her career, actors simply followed the director’s instructions. She added, “Girl, I’m from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, and the camera’s on.”

Asking for no help from intimacy coordinators, she said, “I think we’re good. You can step a little bit back.”

Marty Supreme is set to premiere on December 25, 2025.