The recently released fourth episode of Daredevil: Born Again saw the return of the fan-favourite vigilante, The Punisher. Fans can expect to see more of Frank Castle in upcoming episodes, as well as in the second season, which is currently in production.

Marvel announces The Punisher special

Marvel has also revealed plans for a Punisher special, which will be set between the two seasons of Daredevil: Born Again. The special is rumoured to explore Frank Castle’s journey before and after the events of season 1.

"See you around, Red."



Why Jon Bernthal initially rejected Daredevil: Born Again

Jon Bernthal, who reprises his role as The Punisher, revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that he was not interested in joining the earlier version of the show. Despite his excitement to return, he felt that the initial tone did not do justice to Frank Castle’s character.

"Ultimately, I didn't see it. I didn't see the version of Frank, and what they wanted from Frank [didn't] really make sense to me and I thought would not appeal to the fans and wouldn't be congruent," Bernthal said.

He added, "It was not something I was really interested in doing. So we had to walk away."

Marvel reworks Daredevil: Born Again

The original version of Daredevil: Born Again was not true to the beloved Netflix adaptation and reportedly had a lighter tone, similar to Daredevil’s appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. However, Marvel reworked the series, bringing in Dario Scardapane as showrunner along with new lead writers.

These changes have paid off, as Daredevil: Born Again has been widely praised by critics and audiences alike. It has also become one of the most-viewed shows on Disney+.

The first four episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming, with new episodes dropping weekly on Disney+.

