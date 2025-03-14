Ne Zha 2 continues its record-breaking run at the box office. The film crossed $2 billion earlier this month and has now overtaken Star Wars: The Force Awakens to become the fifth highest-grossing movie of all time.

Box office milestone

By the end of its 43rd day in cinemas, Ne Zha 2 had amassed a staggering $2.071 billion, surpassing The Force Awakens at $2.06 billion. The vast majority of its earnings came from the Chinese box office, with only $30 million generated from international markets due to its limited overseas release.

A monumental production

With a reported budget of $80 million, Ne Zha 2 was a massive undertaking. More than 4,000 artists across 138 animation studios contributed to its production. Directed by Jiaozi, the film is a sequel to 2019’s Ne Zha and is based on the classic novel Investiture of the Gods.

🔥 A Historic First! Ne Zha 2 Takes Over Every HOYTS Cinema in Australia & New Zealand! 🔥



🎟 Secure your tickets now and experience the legend!#NeZha2 #HOYTS #EpicCinema #ChineseAnimation #cmcpictures pic.twitter.com/DBzDZqvHLs — CMC Pictures (@cmcpix2017) March 4, 2025

What is Ne Zha 2 about?

The film follows the legendary hero Ne Zha as he battles the formidable Dragon Kings to defend the fortress of Chentangguan. Released in cinemas on 29 January 2025, Ne Zha 2 has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from both critics and audiences.

Impact on the Chinese box office

The success of Ne Zha 2, alongside other major releases such as Detective Chinatown 1900, Boonie Bears: Future Reborn, Creation of the Gods, and Operation Hadal, has pushed the total Chinese box office past the $2 billion mark.

