The Apothecary Diaries season two has added three new members to its cast. The first half of the second season premiered in January 2025. The new additions include Asami Seto as the maid Shisui, while Lynn and Yumi Hara have joined as Ayla and Aylin, respectively.

Based on the novel by Natsu Hyūga

The series is based on the light novel written by Natsu Hyūga and illustrated by Touko Shino. The first season was produced by Toho Animation Studio and OLM and began airing in October 2023. As of September 2024, the manga has sold over 38 million copies.

Norihiro Naganuma, known for his work on The Ancient Magus’ Bride season one, directed the first season. The music was composed by Arisa Okehazama.

What is The Apothecary Diaries about?

The series follows Maomao, a girl raised by her apothecary father until she is kidnapped and sold into service at the royal palace. Though she appears ordinary, Maomao possesses a quick wit, a sharp mind, and an extensive knowledge of medicine, which she uses to assist the royal consorts.

Oh, we are so back 🤭 (via The Apothecary Diaries Season 2) pic.twitter.com/VAbqSmfS45 — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) January 11, 2025

Both seasons of The Apothecary Diaries are currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

