Good news for fans of the Isekai anime series KonoSuba – God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!, Studio Kadokawa has announced that it is producing a fourth season. The announcement came shortly after the release of two bonus episodes from season three.

Advertisment

Also Read: Claymore live-action series in development at CBS Studios

Bonus episodes released in Japan

The two episodes, titled Red Stream Explosion! and Nisemono Chūi! (Beware of Fakes!), premiered theatrically in Japan today for a two-week run. They will be released digitally and on Blu-ray this April.

Advertisment

The Team behind KonoSuba

Advertisment

Takaomi Kanasaki served as the chief director for the third season, with Yujiro Abe as episode director. Makoto Uezu was in charge of the scripts, Koichi Kikuta worked as the character designer, and Masato Kōda composed the music.

Also Read: Superman: New promo art for the upcoming DCU movie leaks online

A beloved Isekai parody

The series is based on the light novel series by Natsume Akatsuki and follows Kazuma Satou, a 17-year-old shut-in who is sent to a fantasy world with MMORPG elements after his death, where he forms a dysfunctional adventuring party.

The anime’s first season premiered in January 2016 and became a hit with fans for its satire of the Isekai genre and self-aware humour. In 2019, the anime won the Isekai Series of the Decade in Funimation's Decade of Anime poll.

Also Read: Spider-Man 4: Sadie Sink rumoured to play iconic Marvel character alongside Tom Holland

Spin-offs and film adaptation

The franchise has also produced the anime film KonoSuba – God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Legend of Crimson in 2019 and a spin-off series, KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!, in 2023.

You can watch all three seasons of KonoSuba – God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! on Crunchyroll.

Also Read: The Toxic Avenger: First look at Peter Dinklage's superhero movie is here