New promotional art for director James Gunn's upcoming Superman has been released. The film is set to hit the big screen worldwide this July. Early test screenings have been positive, and Warner Bros. has a lot riding on the movie following the studio's poor performance in 2024.

David has just got that AURA about him. Everything just screams #SUPERMAN pic.twitter.com/S3PoYKS88p — 𝙆𝙖𝙧𝙖 𝙕𝙤𝙧-𝙀𝙡 (@DCUSupergirl) March 13, 2025

Changes in DC Studios leadership

There are reports that DC Studios' co-head Peter Safran will be stepping down to take over as the new head of Warner Bros. Pictures, leaving his partner James Gunn as the sole head of the studio. The duo took over as co-heads in 2022.

A new beginning for the DCU

Superman will be the first entry in the newly formed DC Cinematic Universe (DCU). The film stars David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

The movie will also introduce several other DC heroes, including Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, and Mister Terrific, setting the stage for future DCU projects.

Among these upcoming projects is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, starring Milly Alcock, and the series Lanterns, which stars Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre in the lead. Both have begun production this year.

The supporting cast

The supporting cast of Superman includes Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela De Faría, Wendell Pierce, and Alan Tudyk.

Here you go: the #Superman trailer. Krypto, take us home.



Watch the teaser trailer now and ❤ this post to get updates from @superman before it hits theaters this July. pic.twitter.com/w77kiKef54 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 19, 2024

Superman is set to hit cinemas worldwide on 11 July 2025.

