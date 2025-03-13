Peter Safran, co-head of DC Studios, is reportedly being considered for a new leadership role at Warner Bros. Pictures. Safran and James Gunn took over DC Studios in 2022 to reboot the struggling DC Extended Universe (DCEU) into the DC Cinematic Universe (DCU).

The DCU is set to make its big-screen debut this July with Superman, with additional projects such as Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Lanterns currently in production.

Warner Bros. reshuffling leadership

According to Puck, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is considering Safran as a replacement for WB Pictures co-heads Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy. If Safran departs, James Gunn would lead DC Studios alone, which raises concerns given Gunn’s involvement in writing and directing multiple projects in their upcoming line up.

Insider Jeff Sneider reports that Safran has expressed interest in leaving his current position, stating "[It] makes zero sense to me, unless his DC Studios co-chief James Gunn has become such a control freak that Safran feels like there isn’t much there for him to do over there."

Sneider also noted that Chantal Nong, the current #3 at DC Studios, is not yet considered a suitable replacement for Safran. This could leave DC Studios vulnerable, as Safran handles business and production responsibilities, while Gunn is primarily focused on the creative side.

Can Superman save the DCU?

The potential leadership shift comes at a critical time for the DCU, as its success heavily depends on the box office performance of Superman. The film, directed by James Gunn, premieres worldwide on 11 July 2025.

