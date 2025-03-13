For the first time, Shin-chan’s adventures will take him to India in the upcoming anime film Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Magnificent! Scorching Kasukabe Dancers (Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Chō Karei! Shakunetsu no Kasukabe Dancers).
The film has received an official India release date and will hit Indian theatres in October 2025, following its August 8 premiere in Japan.
Also Read: Alia Bhatt's pre-birthday celebrations: Ranbir Kapoor smears cake on her forehead, plants a forehead kiss, watch
What is Shin-chan and the Kasukabe Dancers about?
In the movie, Shin-chan and the Kasukabe Dancers win a trip to India after a dance competition. During their journey, Shin-chan and his close friend Bo-chan stumble upon a mysterious nose-shaped backpack hiding a powerful secret. A sudden accident transforms Bo-chan into Bo-kun, a villainous figure whose newfound abilities threaten the world.
Also Read: Kim Soo-hyun’s old interview about romancing a child actress resurfaces amid controversy
『#映画クレヨンしんちゃん— クレヨンしんちゃん【公式】 (@crayon_official) February 26, 2025
超華麗！灼熱のカスカベダンサーズ』
《🍛8月8日(金)公開決定🍛》
しんちゃん達が今度は🇮🇳インドで大乱舞‼🕺
衝撃の最新予告映像が解禁💥
穏やかで優しいボーちゃんの様子がいつもと違う…❓
いつものボーちゃんを取り戻すべく
カスカベ防衛隊は立ち上がる🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/k3DW3EWnKM
The film follows Shin-chan and his friends as they try to restore Bo-chan to his true self, all while exploring Delhi and Jaipur, showcasing India’s vibrant culture.
Also Read: Boycott Kim Soo Hyun? Fans call out actor’s old problematic posts as news of relationship with Kim Sae Ron surfaces
More Shin-chan films for Indian fans
The film is directed by Masakazu Hashimoto, who has worked on several entries in the franchise, including Crayon Shin-chan: The Tornado Legend of Ninja Mononoke (2022). It is the 32nd animated film in the Crayon Shin-chan series.
Before this new release, Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Our Dinosaur Diary, the previous entry in the franchise, will hit Indian theatres on May 1, 2025.
＼🦖コミカライズ好評配信中🦖／— U-NEXTアニメ・マンガ＠公式 (@watch_UNEXT_A) February 28, 2025
『#映画クレヨンしんちゃん オラたちの恐竜日記』
🔗https://t.co/PZpIjlpBnY
カスカベの河原で
シロは小さな恐竜“ナナ”と出会う。
しかし、ナナには大きな秘密があって…。
劇場版を完全コミカライズ📚🌟
配信中の映画とあわせて
マンガでも楽しもう❗🌻 pic.twitter.com/HdQjFaMTFQ
Also Read: 'He's not nice': Superman actor Nathan Fillion shares insights into his role as Guy Gardner