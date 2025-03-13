For the first time, Shin-chan’s adventures will take him to India in the upcoming anime film Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Magnificent! Scorching Kasukabe Dancers (Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Chō Karei! Shakunetsu no Kasukabe Dancers).

Advertisment

The film has received an official India release date and will hit Indian theatres in October 2025, following its August 8 premiere in Japan.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's pre-birthday celebrations: Ranbir Kapoor smears cake on her forehead, plants a forehead kiss, watch

What is Shin-chan and the Kasukabe Dancers about?

Advertisment

In the movie, Shin-chan and the Kasukabe Dancers win a trip to India after a dance competition. During their journey, Shin-chan and his close friend Bo-chan stumble upon a mysterious nose-shaped backpack hiding a powerful secret. A sudden accident transforms Bo-chan into Bo-kun, a villainous figure whose newfound abilities threaten the world.

Also Read: Kim Soo-hyun’s old interview about romancing a child actress resurfaces amid controversy

Advertisment

The film follows Shin-chan and his friends as they try to restore Bo-chan to his true self, all while exploring Delhi and Jaipur, showcasing India’s vibrant culture.

Also Read: Boycott Kim Soo Hyun? Fans call out actor’s old problematic posts as news of relationship with Kim Sae Ron surfaces

More Shin-chan films for Indian fans

The film is directed by Masakazu Hashimoto, who has worked on several entries in the franchise, including Crayon Shin-chan: The Tornado Legend of Ninja Mononoke (2022). It is the 32nd animated film in the Crayon Shin-chan series.

Before this new release, Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Our Dinosaur Diary, the previous entry in the franchise, will hit Indian theatres on May 1, 2025.

Also Read: 'He's not nice': Superman actor Nathan Fillion shares insights into his role as Guy Gardner