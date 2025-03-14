A new behind-the-scenes image of Daredevil actor Jon Bernthal alongside Tom Holland from the set of director Christopher Nolan's fantasy epic The Odyssey has leaked online.

While we know that Holland will be playing the role of Telemachus, the son of the Greek hero Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, details of Bernthal's role remain unknown.

Bernthal and Holland in the MCU

Bernthal and Holland are both part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with Bernthal playing the vigilante The Punisher in the ongoing first season of Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+.

Marvel has pushed back the release of Spider-Man 4 to avoid competition with The Odyssey, allowing Holland to focus on his role in Nolan’s highly anticipated film. Robert Downey Jr. was also offered a part in The Odyssey but declined due to scheduling conflicts with Avengers: Doomsday.

Christopher Nolan’s most expensive project

The Odyssey is Christopher Nolan’s most expensive project to date, with a budget of $250 million. It will utilise cutting-edge IMAX technology to bring Homer’s legendary tale to life. Filming began in February in the United Kingdom and is currently underway in the Aeolian Islands in Sicily, Italy.

Adapting Homer’s epic for the big screen

The film is an adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, which follows Odysseus on his decade-long voyage home after the Trojan War.

Cursed by Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea, Odysseus and his crew must navigate a treacherous journey filled with mythical creatures and divine obstacles.

The Odyssey is set for a worldwide release on 17 July 2026.

