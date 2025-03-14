The first look at Peter Dinklage's upcoming superhero movie Toxic Avenger has been released. After years of delays, the film will finally hit the big screen this August. Early screenings have received positive reviews, and it currently holds a 92 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The superhero movie is based on the 1984 classic horror-comedy directed by Michael Herz. Despite premiering at the 2023 Fantastic Fest, the film struggled to find a distributor until recently.

Director Macon Blair on new design

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, director Macon Blair said: "The goal was to try to stay true to the vibe of Lloyd's original Jennifer Aspinall/Mitch Cohen creature, with some influence from the Toxic Crusaders cartoon's look, while also trying to do something new and weird and lovable with Toxie's design."

Peter Dinklage plays Winston Gooze

Peter Dinklage stars as Winston Gooze, a janitor who transforms into the Toxic Avenger after a freak accident. Armed with his trusty mop, Gooze fights to stop all who pollute the environment. The film is written and directed by Macon Blair and will be the fifth entry in the franchise.

A long journey to the big screen

The movie had been stuck in production hell since 2013, with various actors and directors, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Guillermo del Toro, and Conrad Vernon being attached to the project at different points. It wasn't until Peter Dinklage joined the project in 2020 that production finally moved forward.

Dinklage is joined by an impressive supporting cast, including Jacob Tremblay, Taylour Paige, Julia Davis, Jonny Coyne, Elijah Wood, and Kevin Bacon.

Toxic Avenger is set to hit the big screen on 24 August 2025.

