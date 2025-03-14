Rumoured cast details for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming fantasy epic, The Odyssey, have surfaced online. With an ensemble star cast, the film is one of the most anticipated releases of 2026. Boasting a massive budget of $250 million, it is the most expensive project ever helmed by Nolan.

Advertisment

Also Read: Jon Bernthal spotted on the sets of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

A retelling of Homer’s epic

The film is an adaptation of Homer’s classic epic The Odyssey, which follows the decade-long sea voyage of the Greek hero Odysseus, who is cursed by Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea, on his journey home after the Trojan War.

Advertisment

Also Read: The Toxic Avenger: First look at Peter Dinklage's superhero movie is here

Star-studded cast

The cast of The Odyssey includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong’o. So far, it has been confirmed that Matt Damon will portray Odysseus, while Spider-Man actor Tom Holland will play his son, Telemachus.

Advertisment

Also Read: Spider-Man 4: Sadie Sink rumoured to play iconic Marvel character alongside Tom Holland

Rumoured cast details

According to a new report by Discussing Film, Anne Hathaway will reportedly play Odysseus’ wife, Penelope. Charlize Theron is set to portray the sorceress Circe, while Zendaya will take on the role of Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom. Benny Safdie and Lupita Nyong’o are expected to play King Agamemnon and his queen, Clytemnestra.

Cutting-edge IMAX technology

Nolan has revealed that the film will utilise cutting-edge IMAX technology to bring Homer’s legendary tale to life. Filming began in February in the United Kingdom and is currently underway in the Aeolian Islands in Sicily, Italy.

The Odyssey is scheduled for a worldwide release on 17 July 2026.

Also Read: Studio Kadokawa announces KonoSuba – God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! season 4