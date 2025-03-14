A new behind-the-scenes image from the set of Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again offers a glimpse of Matt Murdock’s new superhero suit. The second season began filming shortly before the premiere of season one in March.

📸 | First BTS look at Charlie Cox on the set of #DaredevilBornAgain season 2. pic.twitter.com/AF6nNoIhjm — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) March 13, 2025

Inspired by a controversial comic design

The new suit appears to be inspired by Daredevil #321, the 1993 comic written by D.G. Chichester, which was controversial at the time for making black the primary colour of Matt Murdock’s costume. Marvel is also bringing this suit back in the upcoming Daredevil #20 comic by Saladin Ahmed and José Luis Soares.

Daredevil vs. Kingpin in season two

The second season, currently being filmed in New York, will see Daredevil face off against Kingpin, who has become the mayor of the city and created a private army under the guise of a task force to protect civilians from vigilantes.

A revival of the Netflix series

The series is a revival of the cancelled Netflix show Daredevil, with the main cast including Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, and Elden Henson. The supporting cast features Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, and Jeremy Earl.

The first season debuted on Netflix in March to rave reviews. With only three episodes released so far, Daredevil: Born Again currently holds an 83 per cent critic rating and an 82 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. New episodes drop weekly on Disney+.

