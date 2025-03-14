In a recent interview, Invincible showrunner Robert Kirkman shared his excitement for season four of the show and teased a future rematch between Invincible and Conquest. Based on the comics by Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, Invincible debuted in 2021 and quickly became a fan favourite due to its strong writing and brutal action sequences.

Brutal showdown in the Season 3 finale

The recently released season three finale of Amazon's Invincible featured a brutal clash between Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) and the Viltrumite warrior Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). With some help from Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs), Mark was finally able to kill Conquest.

However, in a shocking twist, it was revealed that Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins), the head of the Global Defense Agency, did not dispose of Conquest’s body. Instead, he secretly imprisoned him, knowing that Viltrumites can heal from even the most severe injuries as long as their bodies remain intact.

Conquest’s return

The revelation sets the stage for a rematch between Mark and Conquest in season four. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Kirkman teased the possibility of a dramatic scene, saying, "I think a Cecil interrogating Conquest scene, with Walton Goggins and Jeffrey Dean Morgan going head-to-head, that’d be a pretty cool, intense scene."

He further hinted at Conquest’s inevitable return, adding, "But to put it more succinctly, I don’t think Cecil would’ve gone to all the trouble of containing Conquest the way he did if Conquest was dead. So I think it’s safe to say that Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Conquest will return in some capacity."

All three seasons of Invincible are currently streaming on Prime Video.

