Sex Education star Emma Mackey is rumoured to be cast as the White Witch in Netflix's upcoming Narnia movie. The film will be directed by Barbie director Greta Gerwig and will be an adaptation of The Magician’s Nephew book from C.S. Lewis’ beloved fantasy series.

Mackey reunites with Gerwig after Barbie

Emma Mackey has worked with the director in the blockbuster hit Barbie, where she played Physicist Barbie alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Mackey has beaten out her other rumoured competitors, Margaret Qualley and Charli XCX, for the role of Jadis, the White Witch.

Jadis, the White Witch, is one of the main antagonists of the Narnia books. She is a powerful sorceress and in The Magician's Nephew is the queen of the kingdom of Charn. She was once a kind and benevolent queen, but she grew corrupt and evil. Actress Tilda Swinton previously played the role in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005).

What Is The Magician’s Nephew about?

In The Magician’s Nephew, Andrew Ketterley is a magician and alchemist who tricks his nephew Digory Kirke’s friend into entering the mysterious world of Narnia. His experiments ultimately led to Jadis being transported to London, causing chaos in the city. Daniel Craig is rumoured to have been offered the role of Andrew Ketterley.

The project was officially announced in 2023. The film will have a limited four-week IMAX release on 26 November 2026, spanning 90 countries across 1,000 screens, before streaming globally on Netflix from 25 December 2026.

