Actress Mikey Madison, who won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Anora at the 2025 Academy Awards, has reportedly turned down a leading role in Ryan Gosling and director Shawn Levy's upcoming Star Wars movie. The project was first announced in 2022.

According to a report by Variety, Madison was offered a role in the movie but the actress declined the offer. The film is reported to go into production soon and has recently added Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer to its cast.

A standalone Star Wars story

The movie is reported to be a standalone entry in the Star Wars universe and will have a more modest budget compared to the other entries in the franchise.

A recent leak claimed that the film will be set before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope and will feature Ryan Gosling as a Jedi Master mentoring a young Padawan while on the run from the Empire. There is also speculation that the movie will mark the live-action debut of Cameron Monaghan’s character, Cal Kestis.

Cal Kestis rumoured for live-action debut

Cal Kestis is a Jedi Knight from the popular Jedi Survivor video games and is reportedly set to appear in an upcoming live-action Disney+ series. However, it is currently unknown if the show will adapt the plot of the games or follow an original story.

As for Ryan Gosling’s project, Levy is co-writing the movie with Jonathan Tropper. The film does not yet have an official release date.

