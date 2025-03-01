Since the announcement in January that Ryan Gosling will be part of Shawn Levy’s upcoming Star Wars project, the internet has been buzzing with rumours about the film. Levy is currently working on the script alongside Jonathan Tropper, with the project first revealed in 2022.

Advertisment

Also Read: Razzie Awards 2025: Madame Web 'wins' Worst Picture, Francis Ford Coppola 'wins' Worst Director

A Jedi master role for Ryan Gosling?

According to MTTSH, an often reliable source for insider news, the film will likely be set before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, with Gosling’s lead character interacting with a young Padawan (a Jedi apprentice).

Advertisment

This suggests that Gosling could be playing a Jedi Master. The film is expected to have a much smaller budget than typical Star Wars productions and will be a standalone adventure within the universe. Production is set to begin later this year.

Also Read: Scream star Matthew Lillard joins the cast of Daredevil: Born Again season 2

Shawn Levy on his Star Wars vision

Advertisment

Speaking about the project, Levy said "I really wanted to craft something that felt organic to me, both in tone and characters. So I think that there is certainly the Force and a connection to something bigger than our individual selves. And the way that that can make us powerful—those themes, combined with visual delight and wish fulfilment—that's Star Wars to me."

Also Read: James Gunn shares throwback BTS pic from the set of Superman

The Mandalorian & Grogu arrives in 2026

Meanwhile, the next big Star Wars film, The Mandalorian & Grogu, is set to continue the story of the hit Disney+ series. The movie will follow Din Djarin as he protects the Force-sensitive Grogu from the remnants of the Galactic Empire.

Directed by Jon Favreau and co-written by Favreau and Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian & Grogu will hit the big screen worldwide on 22 May 2026.

Also Read: Gene Hackman and wife had likely been dead nine days when found: Sheriff



(With inputs from agencies)