The 45th Golden Raspberry Awards have announced their picks for the worst cinematic failures of 2025. This year, Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to 2019’s critically and commercially successful Joker, led the pack with seven nominations.

The nominees were selected through emailed ballots by 1,202 Razzie members, which include movie enthusiasts, film critics, and journalists from across the United States.

What are the Razzies?

Founded in 1981, the Golden Raspberry Awards, or Razzies, are a parody award show that "honours" the worst in cinema. This year, Madame Web dominated, taking home the awards for Worst Picture, Worst Screenplay, and Worst Actress for Dakota Johnson.

Full List of ‘Winners’

Worst Picture – Madame Web

Worst Actor – Jerry Seinfeld for Unfrosted

Worst Actress – Dakota Johnson for Madame Web

Worst Supporting Actor – Jon Voight for Megalopolis

Worst Supporting Actress – Amy Schumer for Unfrosted

Worst Director – Francis Ford Coppola for Megalopolis

Worst Screen Combo – Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga for Joker: Folie à Deux

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel – Joker: Folie à Deux

Worst Screenplay – Madame Web

Francis Ford Coppola responds to Razzie win

While most celebrities who win a Razzie either ignore the award or take it in stride, legendary director Francis Ford Coppola took to social media to call out the awards.

"I am thrilled to accept the Razzie award in so many important categories for Megalopolis, and for the distinctive honour of being nominated as the worst director, worst screenplay, and worst picture," he wrote. "At a time when so few have the courage to go against the prevailing trends of contemporary moviemaking!"

