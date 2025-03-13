Netflix is reportedly interested in casting Daniel Craig for a lead role in the upcoming The Chronicles of Narnia movie, directed by Greta Gerwig. The film will adapt The Magician’s Nephew, the first book in C.S. Lewis’s beloved fantasy series.

The Narnia books have sold over 115 million copies and have been translated into 57 languages worldwide, and three of the books have been adapted into movies.

Daniel Craig as Uncle Andrew?

According to Movieweb, Daniel Craig is being offered the role of Uncle Andrew Ketterley, one of the first humans to set foot in Narnia. In The Magician’s Nephew, Andrew is a magician and alchemist who tricks his nephew Digory Kirke’s friend into entering the mysterious world of Narnia. His experiments ultimately lead to Jadis, the White Witch, being transported to London, causing chaos in the city.

Interest from major stars

While no official cast announcements have been made, it is rumoured that singer Charli XCX is being considered for a key role. Additionally, actors like Daisy Ridley, Selena Gomez, Brie Larson, and Natalie Portman have expressed interest in joining the project.

Netflix’s Narnia plans

Netflix acquired the rights to The Chronicles of Narnia in 2018, but the project was officially announced in 2023. The film will have a limited four-week IMAX release on 26 November 2026, spanning 90 countries across 1,000 auditoriums, before streaming globally on Netflix from 25 December 2026.

