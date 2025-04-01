In exciting news from Hollywood, veteran actress Meryl Streep has reportedly been offered a role in Netflix's reboot of The Chronicles of Narnia.

Advertisment

Meryl Streep, 75, is being considered for an important role in the series. She is being considered for the role of Aslan which was originally voiced by a man. The show now wants to make Aslan a female.

Meryl Streep as Aslan?

There is no news on the same from the actress or the production team but several media reports suggest that these talks are currently happening.

Advertisment

Aslan is a key character in the CS Lewis series and appears in all seven parts (chronicles). Aslan was the Great Lion, which was previously voiced by actor Liam Neeson in Walden Media's live-action Narnia film trilogy from the 2000s.

EXCLUSIVE: Meryl Streep In Talks To Join Greta Gerwig’s ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ Filmshttps://t.co/Y0XxcccVZx — Nexus Point News (@NexusPointNews) March 31, 2025

As news of a female Aslan was shared on social, netizens were surprised to know that the makers were gender-swapping. One user reacted, “I love Meryl Streep, but why are they gender-swapping Aslan?”

Advertisment

Another wrote on X, “WHOA! Meryl Streep is set to voice Aslan in Greta Gerwig's 'THE CHRONICLES OF NARNIA'?!”

Another user expressed his disappointment and wrote, “Supposedly, they are turning Aslan into a female lion... which is a total b******ization of the source material because Aslan is supposed to be an allegory for Jesus, the Lion of Judah. I hate Hollywood so much. They are going to stick a chick in the movie and make it lame and gay.”

About Netflix’s Narnia

The Netflix adaptation of Narnia will be directed and written by Greta Gerwig.

Greta earlier said about the show: “I’m slightly in the place of terror because I really do have such reverence for Narnia, I loved Narnia so much as a child. As an adult, CS Lewis is a thinker and a writer. I’m intimidated by doing this. It’s something that feels like a worthy thing to be intimidated by. As a non-British person, I feel a particular sense of wanting to do it correctly it’s like when Americans do Shakespeare, there’s a slight feeling of reverence and as if maybe we should treat it with extra care. It is not our countryman.”

The first film of the Narnia series is expected to be released by Thanksgiving 2026.