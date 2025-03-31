It's time to update your watchlist. A new month brings a fresh wave of entertainment, with an exciting lineup of releases in April.

From OTT platforms to theatres, a diverse range of movies and shows is set to premiere. Among the most talked-about releases this month, the final season of You, one of Netflix's most anticipated series, is arriving. Additionally, horror fans can look forward to Chhorii 2, starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, on OTT.

In theatres, the audience had Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2.

Here's the list of shows and movies that are set to release in April.

The Last of Us Season 2

Release date: April 14

Streaming on: Jio Hotstar

Season 2 of Pedro Pascal and Belle Ramsey will be released next month. The post-apocalyptic drama, based on the popular video game franchise, follows Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor and a teenage girl, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and their adventure together to survive in the zombie-infested country.

You Season 5

Release date: April 25

Streaming on: Netflix

Penn Badgley's psycho killer returns for one last time in the show's final season. The fifth and final chapter of the much-loved thriller will see Joe Goldberg return as a psycho killer as he returns to his town, New York.



The official synopsis for Season 5 reads, “In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.”

Test

Release date: April 4

Streaming on: Netflix

The eagerly awaited Tamil movie Test stars three powerhouse performers: Nayanthara, R. Madhavan, and Siddharth. Set in a backdrop of cricket, the official synopsis of the film reads: "In a game where the stakes are personal and the consequences unforgettable, every move matters. One moment, one choice – that’s all it takes to be the hero or the villain. This unmissable Tamil film isn’t just about the game; it’s about the TEST life throws at you''.

Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins

Release date: April 25

Streaming on: Netflix

Actor Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat’s Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins revolves around businessman Ranjan, who hires con artist Rehan to steal the world’s most expensive diamond - the African Red Sun, worth Rs 500 crore.

The movie is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal and produced by Siddharth Anand.

Black Mirror

Release date: April 10

Streaming on: Netflix

This month, the new season of Charlie Brooker's anthology series will be releasing with new mind-blowing stories on the way. The description of the series reads,'' Twisted tales of technology gone awry. Nostalgic eras of terrors that might have been. In this satirical thriller series, nothing is off-limits.''

Chhorii 2

Release date: April 11

Streaming on: Prime Video

Season 2 of the eerie and suspenseful movie starring actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is set to release this month. The supernatural horror film will see Bharuccha reprising her role as Sakshi as the movie again blends folklore in a new and horrific way.